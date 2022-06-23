NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Locust man dies weeks after officer-involved shooting stemming from traffic stop in Stanly Co.

The shooting happened at the end of May.
Police say the suspect exchanged gunfire with an officer.
Police say the suspect exchanged gunfire with an officer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man who was shot by Locust police after allegedly opening fire following a pursuit in May has died, Locust Chief of Police Jeff Shew.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say

According to a previous report, a Locust patrol officer tried to stop a car driven by Michael Angelo Gales, 37, May 31 after seeing multiple traffic violations in the area of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road.

The officer pursued the car to the Whispering Hills subdivision where Gales got out of his vehicle. He then reportedly shot at officers, who returned fire and struck him.

Gales was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he has remained.

He died weeks later, on June 22.

Shew released the following statement after the announcement:

“Any additional information about the incident that we would disclose, including the identity of the officer involved, will not occur until the completion of the NC SBI’s investigation of the incident which is standard practice per Locust Police Department use of force policy. Also per LPD policy the officer involved remains on administrative leave. Locust police officers are equipped with body cameras, and we will confirm that the camera was activated during the incident. There was an ongoing criminal investigation against Mr. Gales for the incident which has been concluded due to his death.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women
A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot responding to a domestic call...
‘Utterly heartbreaking:’ Condolences come in after S.C. deputy shot in line of duty dies
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
He was told shot was administered without being diluted first.
Charlotte parent says 6-year-old son mistakenly given double dose of COVID-19 booster shot

Latest News

CATS said 97 bus drivers were absent on Thursday.
CATS: Delays expected again Thursday due to nearly 100 bus driver absences
Malcolm Staton was shot and killed by a Union County deputy back in March. The district...
Case of man shot, killed by Union County deputy now in district attorney’s hands
The Citadel Salisbury has continued to be out of substantial compliance after multiple on-site...
Citadel nursing home in Salisbury, site of state’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, has closed
The median price for a home in Charlotte is just above $393,000.
Rising interest rates making home-buying harder