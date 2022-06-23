NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women
A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot responding to a domestic call...
‘Utterly heartbreaking:’ Condolences come in after S.C. deputy shot in line of duty dies
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
He was told shot was administered without being diluted first.
Charlotte parent says 6-year-old son mistakenly given double dose of COVID-19 booster shot

Latest News

CATS said 97 bus drivers were absent on Thursday.
CATS: Delays expected again Thursday due to nearly 100 bus driver absences
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says