Kannapolis Police searching for murder suspect after one person shot and killed

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene near Fairview and S. Cannon Boulevard after receiving 911 calls in the area.

Medic attempted to save the victim’s life but they died from their injuries.

If you have information about this incident or any others, you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000

