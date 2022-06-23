Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine being sold out of a Rock Hill, S.C. bar.

A report with the York County Sheriff’s Office revealed that on Sept. 21, 2021, Adam Michael Perlowich allegedly sold two grams of cocaine to a man while at Tattooed Brews on 120 E. Main St.

Perlowich’s lawyer told WBTV he is the husband of the bar’s owner.

Perlowich was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine first and possession with intent to distribute cocaine proximity to park.

A few months later, on Jan. 13, 2022, officers with the Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting another investigation and said Perlowich distributed another three grams of cocaine to another individual while at the restaurant.

Warrants of distribution of cocaine (two counts) and distribution cocaine proximity to park (two counts) were issued against him.

A third investigation took place on June 21. Investigators say they found Perlowich at his home. He was arrested for the previous counts issued in January.

While at his home, the investigators reported they found marijuana in plain view. A search warrant turned up approximately 147.5 grams of THC edibles/marijuana, approximately .5 grams of cocaine, approximately 3.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a stolen pistol and a sawed-off shotgun.

He then received the following charges:

PWID THC/marijuana 1st offense

PWID proximity to a park

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms

Possession of cocaine

Possession of sawed-off shotgun

Possession of stolen handgun

Perlowich was previously arrested in 2014 after allegedly huffing keyboard cleaner and passing a stopped school bus.

