Harris Teeter pulling gun-themed koozies from store shelves following controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from its store shelves

One of those koozies shows a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death” written on it.

The other shows Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a rifle.

The shopper who took the pictures asked to remain anonymous but told WBTV he spotted the koozies at the location on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville.

After former North Carolina representative Christy Clark tweeted about her disappointment in Harris Teeter carrying the product, Harris Teeter and Kroger responded.

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) June 20, 2022

There’s now a recall request in place to remove the items from all store locations.

“I’m grateful to Harris Teeter for pulling the items from the shelves. I think they recognize that as we face mass shootings and gun violence in our communities we have to look closely at our culture and makes changes, even on things as innocuous as koozies,” said Clark, who is now running for N.C. House District 98. “We can be patriotic in many other ways that don’t include guns.”

Since her tweet, Clark said she’s gotten “vile comments” on her social media platforms and via email.

