Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A made-for-TV Hallmark movie is set to film in various locations in Salisbury next week, according to the City of Salisbury.

The production may affect travel near Salisbury High School, homes along the 400 block of South Fulton Street, and the 100 block of East Fisher Street, Tuesday, June 28 through Friday, July 1. Intermittent road closures also may occur on Saturday, July 2 along South Fulton Street. Detour signage will be in place.

Expected road closures and/or traffic shifts include:

Tuesday, June 28

400 Block of South Fulton Street from West Monroe to West Horah Streets

300 block of West Horah Street from South Fulton to South Jackson Streets

Wednesday, June 29 (and possibly Saturday, July 2)

400 Block of South Fulton Street from West Monroe to West Horah Streets

300 block of West Horah Streets from South Fulton to South Jackson Streets

Friday, July 1

200 block of South Main Street from Bank to Fisher Streets

100 block of East Fisher Street from South Main to South Lee Streets

Residents, merchants and downtown visitors will have access to homes and businesses during filming.

An air date for the movie is unknown.

