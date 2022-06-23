NC DHHS Flu
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam

An attack on an Uber driver in Las Vegas was caught on camera. (SOURCE: KSNV)
By Brett Forrest
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Warning: The video above might be disturbing to some viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A shocking attack on an Uber driver was caught on video in Las Vegas.

The driver, Victoria Partridge, is recovering from her injuries, but she says she feels like no one cares about her situation. She now wants help and some justice.

The routine Uber drop-off turned into a brutal attack when several passengers began punching and attacking Partridge.

While the attack lasted about 30 seconds, Partridge said it felt more like an hour.

“I started thinking that I’m gonna die,” she said. “And when they left, I was just praying to God, thank God I’m alive.”

She’s been an Uber driver for over a year with more than 4,000 rides.

This recent one started out as a pickup on Fremont Street. When she got to the location and saw there were seven people, she told them she couldn’t take them since she has only six seatbelts in her vehicle.

“They’re like, ‘We’re not leaving,’” Partridge said. “‘We need, we need to get to our destination point. You’re our last chance please, please, please.’”

After several minutes of arguing and opening and closing the doors, Partridge said she gave up and took the seven women.

She’s thankful she caught what happened next on video.

“She started beating me up from the side,” Partridge said. “Another girl went out, opened my driver door and she started beating me up from that side.”

She said the attackers also threw her phone, stole money out of her tip jar and dented the side of her car.

She filed a police report and contacted Uber as soon as she got home.

“I don’t know how long it will take,” Partridge said. “And if we’re gonna get anything for this, I don’t know, I’m so frustrated.”

She filed the report with Las Vegas Metro Police on Sunday. Three days later, she hadn’t heard anything. As of Thursday, they still haven’t taken her video evidence.

“I didn’t go to the hospital because I have no insurance,” Partridge said. “I was afraid. I didn’t know if the Uber is gonna cover it or not. Because if they’re not gonna cover, I don’t know how [big] the bill is going to be.”

Uber eventually responded to the driver, saying the company will cover 100% of the car repairs and deposit a $5,000 donation to her account.

The company also said it will help the police investigation in any way it can.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

