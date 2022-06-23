First Alert: Hot, humid Thursday with chance for afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The record-breaking heat will hold off for the rest of the week, but we’ll still stay hot and humid with chances for thunderstorms this afternoon.

First Alert Today : Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms

Friday : Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms

Weekend Outlook: Stray thunderstorms, hot.

In true summertime fashion, we will shift from experiencing extreme heat across the Carolinas to typical hot and humid days with chances for thunderstorms each afternoon. We have a First Alert in place for today. Expect a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. Storms will wrap up early tonight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Today stays hot & humid with sct. t-storms later this afternoon. #CLT pic.twitter.com/ANT4yYnWWc — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) June 23, 2022

On Friday and Saturday expect slight chances for isolated thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot; highs will climb into the lower 90s.

Our next First Alert is for Monday. A strong cold front will bring a good chance for widespread showers and storms across our area; highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

More unsettled weather can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler in the low to mid-80s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

