CATS: Delays expected again Thursday due to nearly 100 bus driver absences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second day in a row, the Charlotte Area Transit System is experiencing delays due to a lack of operators, an ongoing issue for the public service.

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, CATS tweeted that riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes” due to operator absences.

It said there were 97 operator absences Thursday. That is down 10 from the number of absences seen on Wednesday.

It is currently not known why so many drivers are out or the routes being impacted.

In its tweet, CATS thanked riders for their patience “as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage.”

