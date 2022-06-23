NC DHHS Flu
Case of man shot, killed by Union County deputy now in district attorney’s hands

A Union County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Malcolm Staton on Walkup Avenue in Monroe in March.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has closed its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Union County.

A Union County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Malcolm Staton on Walkup Avenue in Monroe in March. It happened after deputies say Staton drove away from a traffic stop and hit three patrol cars.

The case is now in the hands of the district attorney, who will determine if charges will be filed against the deputy.

In April, Staton’s family launched their own investigation into his death. They claim he did not pose a threat to deputies when he was shot.

“My son was not the worst man on this planet. My son did not have to face the demise that he faced on his 30th birthday,” J’on Staton, Malcolm Staton’s mother, previously said.

Family members say Staton’s girlfriend and three children, all under 5 years old, were in the car when he was shot.

The girlfriend was said to have been grazed by a bullet, while the children were not hurt.

