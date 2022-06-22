NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Utterly heartbreaking:’ Condolences come in after S.C. deputy shot in line of duty dies

Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge died Tuesday night at the age of 25.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (WBTV/FOX Carolina) – Condolences from law enforcement agencies and elected officials across South Carolina are coming in after a Spartanburg County deputy shot in the line of duty dies.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that its heart was broken upon hearing the news that Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge died Tuesday night at the age of 25.

Related: ‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

The tweet from the YCSO said the department “know of this loss all too well,” appearing to reference the January 2018 York County shooting that took the life of Det. Michael Doty.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg County deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. Deputy Aldridge was shot as he approached the home, authorities said.

Aldridge was taken to the hospital and died around 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect, Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting. Authorities tried to stop him, saying he appeared like he was going to surrender at one point before opening fire again.

No deputies were injured during this exchange of gunfire.

Heard wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate him and he was eventually arrested.

According to deputies, Heard was shot twice during one of the incidents, but it was unclear when he was hit.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Like York County law enforcement, the Fort Mill Police Department offered condolences to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after Aldridge’s death.

“There are simply no words that can express our appreciation for Deputy Aldridge’s service, our grief over his loss, and our rage at his assailant,” S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman, who serves the state’s fifth congressional district, tweeted.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A third person has died a week after troopers say a car crashed into a golf cart near...
13-year-old dies after Iredell County golf cart crash that killed man, 5-year-old
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting call at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, and another one around 2:00 a.m....
Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shooting incidents
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies
Employees brought lawn chairs to enjoy a time of celebration, education and remembrance, which...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College employees celebrate Juneteenth with special campus event
The FY22 budget will conclude with over $2 million in surplus which will be returned to fund...
Salisbury City Council approves its FY23 budget