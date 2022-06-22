NC DHHS Flu
Upstate woman not seen in 5 years just reported missing, deputies say

Beth R. Roberts
Beth R. Roberts(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman last seen five years ago by her family was just reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Beth R. Roberts, 65, was last seen in Belton approximately five years ago. We’re told she suffers from mental health issues and her family has had no contact with her during these years.

The Sheriff’s Office said Beth was reported missing June 21 around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on where Beth might be is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-08477.

MORE NEWS: Deputy and suspect shot during officer-involved shooting

