Retired Lincoln County man donates refurbished bikes to surprise children

“I just believe we can change this community one kid at a time. We can change this world one person at a time.”
A Lincoln County man has teamed up with his local sheriff’s office to, as he said, make the world a better place.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
After realizing some kids and families in his area were unable to buy toys themselves, retired truck driver Ted Scercy started up a unique hobby in his retirement.

Scercy, whose backyard is full of bicycles, puts his fixer-upper skills to good use. All old bikes he repairs and then hands over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to surprise kids in his community.

The idea struck him after a heart-stopping moment in 1993. Scercy was driving his truck when he watched a car drive off the road and hit a tree head-on. After dragging a 7-year-old out of the car and giving him CPR, he had saved his life.

“He couldn’t walk, and his granddaddy built him a go-cart with hand controls. And I told my wife, I said, ‘You know, if more people would take care of kids, then we would be a better world to live in,’” Scercy said.

So now, the retiree will often be found spending his own time and his own money to make that world a reality.

“I just believe we can change this community one kid at a time. We can change this world one person at a time,” Scercy said.

He and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are always looking for old bikes or parts of bikes to fix up new ones for kids. Those who want to donate can call the sheriff’s office at (704) 736-4823.

