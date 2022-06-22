NC DHHS Flu
Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shooting incidents

One man shot on N. Long St., another man shot at a home on Ridge Ave
Police responded to a shooting call at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, and another one around 2:00 a.m.
Police responded to a shooting call at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, and another one around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured.

The first incident happened on Tuesday night at approximately 7:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Long St. Police say a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk towards East Spencer when a car drove by. Someone in the car fired multiple shots with one shot striking the victim.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, then transferred to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. The injury is not thought to be life threatening, according to police.

Several hours later around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning there was a separate shooting incident reported to police. Officers were first called to a home in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue to investigate a call of shots fired. Police then got a call from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center saying that a gunshot victim was at the hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot at the residence, then taken to the hospital. He had gunshot wounds that were said to be “serious.” That victim was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related and they say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public based on these two incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury at 704-638-5340, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

