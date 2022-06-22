NC DHHS Flu
Residents in Charlottle react to proposed federal gas tax holiday

Here's what that could mean for your wallet.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The president is calling on lawmakers at the state and federal levels to implement a three-month gas tax holiday.

This would hopefully relieve some of the burden people are feeling at the pump when filling up their car.

Everyone WBTV talked to say something needs to happen to ease the prices at the pump. President Biden says it’s not only up to Congress, but also gas station owners.

Fred Askew of South Carolina said, “gas is high versus a couple of years ago.”

The price of gas is constantly on people’s minds.

“Any sudden spike kind of hurts,” said Seth Birdsill of Rowan County.

People are hoping Congress will approve the gas tax holiday proposed by the president. Some believe it would help their overall life.

“Saving on gas could help us have more money to pay our bills, buy food, the simple things we need to continue to move around,” said Alexander Rompinen of Jackson, Georgia.

The tax holiday would temporarily suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon for three months.

“Come on with it, we’ll take it,” said Askew.

President Biden wants states to suspend their gas tax as well. In North Carolina, that’s 38.5 cents per gallon.

“It’ll be great, saving, just saving any kind of money on gas would be very helpful,” said Richard Truitt, of Charlotte.

It’s unlikely to happen on the state level in North Carolina.

Governor Cooper’s office said in a statement Wednesday: “High gas prices are a burden on working families and the President is right to look for ways to lower costs at the pump. The gas tax pays for critical infrastructure funding and legislative leaders have said they’re not open to a change at this time. With any tax cut, we would need to make sure the savings are actually passed on to consumers at the pump and not just added to the bottom line of the oil and gas companies.

Truitt said, “I mean, I would be able to put way more gas in my car then…”

Some experts worry the tax break would not be passed down to consumers and it would have little impact on the cost of gas, but some people are still hopeful.

“Any legislation that could put in place to bring that backdown, to be reasonable to the common average joe like me would be huge,” said Birdsill.

People at the pump would save about 40 dollars over three months if the Federal tax holiday is approved by Congress.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

