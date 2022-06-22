New Duke study at NC Research Campus about preventing dementia now enrolling ages 75+

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: For years, doctors have looked for treatments to prevent memory loss or dementia in patients.

Some studies suggest drugs that lower cholesterol, also called statins, may help prevent dementia. But more information is needed to understand the role and benefits of statins for older adults.

A study called PREVENTABLE is now enrolling participants in Kannapolis at the North Carolina Research Campus. The study will test if taking a statin can help prevent dementia in adults aged 75 or older.

Learn if you qualify by calling 704-273-5456 or emailing preventable-kannapolis@duke.edu.

The Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) in Kannapolis is helping lead PREVENTABLE, one of the largest studies in older adults nationwide. Duke Kannapolis has joined dozens of PREVENTABLE study sites across the country that are enrolling participants. All members of the local community who qualify are invited to join PREVENTABLE.

Eventually, PREVENTABLE aims to include more than 20,000 participants across the United States. The study is designed to make participation easy for older adults, especially in a pandemic. Participants can join the study in person at the Duke Kannapolis office or at home by phone or video. Follow-ups can occur by phone, health records, or home visits. Participants will receive the study drug by mail.

About one in three of people in the U.S. over age 75 without heart disease take statins.

“Very few people start a statin after age 75 because we don’t have any proof that this drug improves the health of older adults,” said Karen Alexander, M.D., a Duke cardiologist in Durham and lead scientist for the study. “Results from PREVENTABLE will provide that evidence and help us understand if it makes sense to start a stain after the age of 75 to prevent dementia.”

PREVENTABLE researchers are partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to make this study opportunity available to adults interested in advancing research on dementia. By participating in studies such as PREVENTABLE, community members can help doctors learn if taking a statin can prevent dementia.

Learn more by calling 704-273-5456, emailing preventable-kannapolis@duke.edu, or visiting the website duke.is/zgvgn.

To find out if your doctor or health system is participating in PREVENTABLE, visit www.preventabletrial.org.

PREVENTABLE is funded by the National Institute of Aging and the National Heart, Lung, & Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health under award number U19AG065188.

ABOUT DUKE KANNAPOLIS

The Duke CTSI clinical research facility in Kannapolis manages a wide variety of research projects focusing on the exploration, discovery, and validation of biomarkers that will inform a deeper understanding of health and disease. Founded in 2007, Duke Kannapolis has enrolled more than 13,000 participants using a successful community-based engagement model. Located on the North Carolina Research Campus near Charlotte, the Duke Kannapolis facility features more than 10,000 square feet of clinical research space. Learn more.

