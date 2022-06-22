First Alert: Wednesday set to be the hottest day of the summer so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After three straight cool starts in the 50s, we’re starting off warmer this morning and that will translate to a much hotter afternoon.

First Alert: Record-challenging heat today

More heat, scattered storms return Thursday

Seasonal temperatures over the weekend

Sunshine will dominate today with highs in the upper 90s, not far from the record of 100 degrees in Charlotte set in 2015. Still, the humidity level will be tolerable, so while it will be the hottest day so far this summer, the heat index will not be off the charts.

FIRST ALERT: #CLT has reached 98° 4 times this month alone, but may do a degree better today, ouch! At least the humidity level will remain tolerable before inching up Thursday. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/S80CJSTJ79 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 22, 2022

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows near 70 degrees. A few thunderstorms may drift down into the northern part of the WBTV viewing area late tonight as a front approaches from Virginia.

A First Alert will remain in place for hot and increasingly humid conditions Thursday along with the chance for a few more thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Middle 90s are forecast for Thursday with afternoon heat index values up near 100 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: #CLT has reached 98° 4 times in June -wow- but today may turn out to be the hottest day of the summer so far. At least the humidity level will -thankfully- remain tolerable. More clouds, few storms & higher humidity, but a tad bot cooler Thu. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8Cr2EzC36M — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 22, 2022

Friday will be rain-free and not quite as hot with highs lowering to near 90 degrees. Lower 90s – not far from what you’d expect this time of the year – will hold over the weekend with isolated thunderstorms possible on Sunday.

A new First Alert has been hoisted for Monday, as it now looks as if a more important front may arrive with showers and thunderstorms followed by another nice cool-down for Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.