FBI: N.C. man a ‘serial killer’ after details revealed about his role in deaths of 4 women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New information is coming to light about a Rutherford County man found guilty of kidnapping and killing a Greenville County, S.C. woman, with the FBI referring to him as a serial killer.

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty Tuesday to the kidnapping and murder of 80-year-old Edna Suttles in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and, as a result of a plea deal, will not be charged with anything else related to the case.

The deal also requires Printz to pay restitution to all other families involved and acknowledge his role in the deaths of Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers (Rego’s mother) and Leigh Goodman.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women - causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina in a prepared statement.

A press conference Wednesday revealed more details about his crimes against the four women.

Delores Sellers died in 2017 after investigators say Printz gave her a deadly amount of prescription medication. She was 88 years old.

Sellers’ daughter, Nancy Rego, was shot and killed by Printz a year later. Investigators say days before her death, Rego signed power of attorney over to Printz and that he continued to receive her Social Security deposits after her death.

They also say he impersonated Rego to her family.

Leigh Goodman also died in 2018 shortly after meeting Printz, according to investigators. She was 61. Details of her death have not been made available.

Edna Suttles went missing in August of 2021. After she didn’t show up to work the next day, coworkers reported her missing.

Investigators say the two met in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Travelers Rest. Printz bought a pack of yogurt and the two left in Suttles’s Jeep.

A search warrant revealed Printz drove the Jeep back to the Food Lion later in the afternoon and he moved her into his car.

Printz was arrested the next month on weapons and auto theft charges.

He confessed to killing multiple people in October 2021.

According to a search warrant: “Printz said that he ‘hypothetically’ assisted a close friend with the euthanasia of a family member. He then stated, ‘That is one body.’ The friend then had feelings of remorse and was going to ‘tell.’ Printz described the friend as the ‘second body.’ Printz went on to tell investigators of another friend he was trying to help, but who also ended up dying. Printz did not report the death, but instead disposed of the body so he could keep collecting the friend’s social security benefits. Printz also described an incident in which someone tried to rob him, but the robbery ‘did not work out well for [the robber].’ He stated that after the attempted robbery, he drove to a rural area, disposed of the body, and cleaned up from the incident.”

Suttles’s body was found in May 2022.

“This case is the model for how local, state and federal agencies should continuously work together for the purpose of bringing forth justice,” said Greenville County South Carolina Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “I firmly believe that if it weren’t for the collaborative efforts that this narcissistic man would have continued targeting and preying on innocent woman before taking them from their loved ones. I am so thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to get Mr. Printz out of society and behind bars for the rest of his life.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Greenville County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office, the Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of North Carolina and the District of South Carolina. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin W. Holloway and Elliott B Daniels of the District of South Carolina prosecuted the case, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Gast of the Western District of North Carolina.

