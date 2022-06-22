NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

On days like this, firefighters have to battle the fire and the heat

Firefighters were training today at the Fire Training Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
Firefighters were training today at the Fire Training Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The extreme heat we’re dealing with today is a great risk for emergency responders. When firefighters get a call like the one on Tuesday afternoon to the massive fire in a China Grove junkyard, they fight not only the fire, but the heat of the day, and they do all that wearing heavy gear designed to protect them.

The Fire Training Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is a place where hundreds of firefighters from all over the state come to train, and along with learning how to fight fires and save lives, they learn the best way to take care of themselves when the heat is on.

For firefighters battling the massive blaze at a junkyard on Tuesday, it was like they were working in Hell’s parking lot.

“Yeah, I was on that fire yesterday,” said Salisbury Fire Battalion Chief Nick Martin. “It was excessively hot, it was probably the hottest time of the day and the strenuous nature of having to hump hose lines over cars through the jungle of the junkyard was crazy.”

The heat of the day, the heat of the fire, and the gear they wear and carry takes its toll. Today firefighters were training, and even as they improved their skills, supervisors made sure they took care of themselves.

“One of the things we have to deal with is we have when what call is going to come in and so at all moments in the day we have to practice what we call pre-incident hydration, drinking water, even though you think you may not need because it’s not like you can wait for the call to come in and say oh let me go ahead and drink a gallon of water. You’ve got to have it in your system, it’s got to be processed and you’ve got to be hydrated whether that’s in the middle of the day or the middle of the night because you just don’t know what’s going to happen when,” Martin added.

Carrying equipment, climbing ladders, all in clothing that is designed to be heavy to protect them from the fire.

“Because the turnout gear that we wear and the airpacks, it’s very cumbersome and the position it puts us into is I’m going to take my airpack off or I’m going to take my coat off because yeah, I need that for safety for the fire, but also, if I keep wearing it, am I going to pass out,” said Martin.

The firefighters training today made sure they stayed hydrated, and in between training exercises, got out of their gear, out of the sun, and into the shade for a break.

“In the weather, and the way it is this time of the year, it’s a very physically demanding job obviously all the time,” Martin said. “The gear that we wear if not very forgiving in terms of letting heat out so it adds to it very much.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A third person has died a week after troopers say a car crashed into a golf cart near...
13-year-old dies after Iredell County golf cart crash that killed man, 5-year-old
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Daniel Printz
‘Sick-minded’ serial killer who preyed on elderly women will spend life in prison
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase