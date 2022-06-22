Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify people who robbed southwest Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are hoping to identify the people responsible for robbing a convenience store in southwest Charlotte. The incident happened Friday, June 17 around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 838 Tyvola Road.

Surveillance footage from the store shows two people entering the business and walking to the front counter. The video footage shows one of the people armed with a gun with an extended clip.

“We need to be very concerned about this weapon. It’s a high-powered weapon you see in the video that was pointed at the employee. Anything could have happened. This could have turned deadly real easy,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said police are seeing more and more guns with extended magazines on the streets.

“It’s getting to be more and more common here in Charlotte. You don’t use that type of weapon unless you’re trying to cause some damage, some real damage,” explained Smith.

The detective said no one was hurt during the robbery. He said the two alleged robbers stole tobacco products from the business.

One of the individuals was wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt with red lettering.

“Those clothing items are distinct and absolutely if somebody knows that individual or has information that those two individuals were gonna commit this crime, we ask that you give us a call,” said Smith.

He explained that detectives want to identify the people and charge them before they commit another crime.

“We don’t think that this is the first time they did this and we want to definitely get them before they have an opportunity to do it again,” he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

