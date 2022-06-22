NC DHHS Flu
Cooling stations open as temperatures expected in the upper 90s

When Carowinds opens Wednesday, it seems like a safe bet that Carolina Water Harbor will be packed with people ready for the wave pool.
The county has nine different spray grounds and splash pads for the kids.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With a First Alert for excessive heat in the forecast, it’s important to take the right precautions for people to keep themselves and their families safe.

There are also cooling stations open in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above Day Services Center on North College Street and any Charlotte Mecklenburg Library location, parks and rec center, or senior center is open as a free place to cool off.

Additionally, Cordelia Pool on North Davidson Street is open at 12 p.m. Wednesday. It’s $2 to swim all day.

Whether that's at a neighborhood pool or maybe the lake, it's also important to make sure children understand water safety.

Calls for heat-related illnesses in the Charlotte area this month are nearly double what they were this time last year.

Medic says crews have responded to 67 heat-related incidents so far in June.

In all of June 2021, Medic responded to a total of 36 heat-related illness calls.

Officials with Medic say it’s unclear what’s driving the spike.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

