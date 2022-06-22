Community marks two-year anniversary of Beatties Ford Road shooting that killed four

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks two years since four people were killed and at least 10 others were hurt in a mass shooting in west Charlotte.

Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson died in the shooting after a block party on Beatties Ford Road. Police say 150 rounds were fired into a crowd of 400 people in the early-morning hours of June 22, 2020.

Four people were killed when more than 150 rounds were fired into a large crowd on June 22, 2020.

No arrests have been made, but last week authorities announced the reward was increased to over $47,000 for any information.

This hasn’t been easy for the families of the four people killed.

“All those bullets that was out there, you don’t have no fingerprints? You don’t have a partial fingerprint?” Michael House asked.

Last week, community members also unveiled a plaque commemorating the Beatties Ford Four.

On Wednesday, there will be events to honor them. It all starts at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3400 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

Everyone will meet at the flag pole between 6 and 6:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m. there’s a welcoming and prayer, followed at 7 p.m. by everyone walking from the church to the new memorial.

There will be a moment of silence and a special presentation for the families.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

