Charlotte hits 100 degrees for first time since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few storms will be possible overnight, with another round of scattered storms expected for Thursday afternoon. Hot and muggy conditions continue, with the lower 90s for Thursday, and around 90 degrees for Friday and the weekend. A better chance for rain returns early next week.

It hit 100 degrees in Charlotte just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, making it the first time the Queen City has hit triple-digits since 2015.

As of 4pm, Charlotte is 100°! Charlotte has not hit 100° since 2015, and today's high of 100 (so far), ties the record of 100 set in 2015. @WBTV_News #wbtv #clt #ncwx pic.twitter.com/lqRDQfVTuI — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 22, 2022

First Alert Thursday: Hot and muggy, with scattered late-day storms.

Staying around 90 degrees for Friday and the weekend.

Highs get back into the 80s early next week, with more rain chances.

7-day forecast (WBTV)

A few storms will be possible overnight, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the Charlotte Metro area. The NC mountains will be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few storms may have gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail.

7-day precipitation chances (WBTV)

The muggy factor will continue for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures around 89 degrees on Friday, and staying around 90 degrees for the weekend. It will not be a washout this weekend, yet there will be a daily chance for a few afternoon storms.

A better chance for rain develops for early next week as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A First Alert has been issued for Monday, as it looks to be our best chance for rain. Scattered rain looks to linger into Tuesday, with a few rain showers staying around for Wednesday of next week. High temperatures get back into the upper 80s for Monday, with mid-80s expected for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast High Temperatures (WBTV)

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

