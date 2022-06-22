NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte hits 100 degrees for first time since 2015

Hot and muggy conditions continue, with lower 90s for Thursday, and around 90 degrees for Friday and the weekend. A better chance for rain returns early next week.
Sunshine will dominate today with highs in the upper 90s, not far from the record of 100 degrees in Charlotte set in 2015.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few storms will be possible overnight, with another round of scattered storms expected for Thursday afternoon. Hot and muggy conditions continue, with the lower 90s for Thursday, and around 90 degrees for Friday and the weekend. A better chance for rain returns early next week.

It hit 100 degrees in Charlotte just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, making it the first time the Queen City has hit triple-digits since 2015.

  • First Alert Thursday: Hot and muggy, with scattered late-day storms.
  • Staying around 90 degrees for Friday and the weekend.
  • Highs get back into the 80s early next week, with more rain chances.
7-day forecast
7-day forecast(WBTV)

A few storms will be possible overnight, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the Charlotte Metro area. The NC mountains will be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few storms may have gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail.

7-day precipitation chances
7-day precipitation chances(WBTV)

The muggy factor will continue for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures around 89 degrees on Friday, and staying around 90 degrees for the weekend. It will not be a washout this weekend, yet there will be a daily chance for a few afternoon storms.

A better chance for rain develops for early next week as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A First Alert has been issued for Monday, as it looks to be our best chance for rain. Scattered rain looks to linger into Tuesday, with a few rain showers staying around for Wednesday of next week. High temperatures get back into the upper 80s for Monday, with mid-80s expected for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast High Temperatures
Forecast High Temperatures(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A third person has died a week after troopers say a car crashed into a golf cart near...
13-year-old dies after Iredell County golf cart crash that killed man, 5-year-old
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

Latest News

Charlotte has reached 98 degrees four times in June, but today may turn out to be the hottest...
First Alert: Wednesday set to be the hottest day of the summer so far
Mecklenburg County has a number of spray grounds and splash pads for kids.
Cooling stations open as temperatures expected in the upper 90s
Summer water safety important as children look for ways to cool off
Summer water safety important as children look for ways to cool off
First Alert: Wednesday set to be the hottest day of the summer so far