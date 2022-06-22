CATS: Riders should expect delays due to more than 100 bus driver absences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is once again experiencing delays due to a lack of operators, an ongoing issue for the public service.

Related: Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, CATS tweeted that riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes” due to operator absences.

It said there were 107 operator absences Wednesday.

Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.



Today's bus operator absences: 107



For real-time info on your route, download the CATS-Pass app: https://t.co/ME2RLYloE6



Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) June 22, 2022

Some riders at the transit center said they hadn’t heard anything about late buses or a lack of drivers.

CATS officials have so far not responded to WBTV’s calls and emails asking why so many drivers are out, what routes are being impacted, and if the 107 missing operators include unfilled bus driver positions.

The Metro Transit Commission is meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The group reviews and recommends all long-range public transportation plans.

WBTV will have a team listening in to see if they address Wednesday’s problem.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.