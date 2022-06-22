CATS: Riders should expect delays due to more than 100 bus driver absences

NC DHHS Flu
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is once again experiencing delays due to a lack of operators, an ongoing issue for the public service.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, CATS tweeted that riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes” due to operator absences.

It said there were 107 operator absences Wednesday.

Some riders at the transit center said they hadn’t heard anything about late buses or a lack of drivers.

CATS officials have so far not responded to WBTV’s calls and emails asking why so many drivers are out, what routes are being impacted, and if the 107 missing operators include unfilled bus driver positions.

The Metro Transit Commission is meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The group reviews and recommends all long-range public transportation plans.

WBTV will have a team listening in to see if they address Wednesday’s problem.

