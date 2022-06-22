NC DHHS Flu
AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

