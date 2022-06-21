NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Witnesses: Chase on I-85 in Rowan County leads to crash

The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase on I-85 in Rowan County ended with a crash and at least two people taken into custody according to witnesses. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect driver left the interstate and crashed on Webb Road.

There were lots of troopers as well as Salisbury Police and Rowan Sheriff’s deputies at the site of the crash. The car involved in the pursuit, a small four door Chevrolet, appeared to have crashed into a power pole and street sign at the intersection of Webb and Yost Roads.

A WBTV reporter saw two people who appeared to be in custody, including a young woman who was in distress screaming loudly until emergency responders calmed her down. Another person was in a trooper’s car and it appeared the passenger window had been broken out of that patrol car.

“Heard the siren,” said neighbor Doug Lyerly. “I’m located off the road a far piece and just wondered what was going on and walked out here to the road and found all of the excitement out here and see that there was a wreck and started talking to some people and found out that there was more than just a wreck going on.”

This story will be updated when additional information is received.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
Family demands answers after man dies in police custody
After former JCSU football player dies in police custody, the family is demanding answers
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy died in a drowning in east Charlotte Monday that was classified as a public...
CMPD: 10-year-old dies after drowning in east Charlotte
Preparing your finances for an emergency
Preparing your finances for an emergency
Cars were lined up during one of StarMed's two baby formula giveaways in Charlotte back in May....
StarMed giving away baby formula in several N.C. counties
The founder of Okutonda, a nonprofit whose mission is to create a sense of belonging within the...
Foster parent partners with local restaurant chain to support foster kids