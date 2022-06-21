Witnesses: Chase on I-85 in Rowan County leads to crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase on I-85 in Rowan County ended with a crash and at least two people taken into custody according to witnesses. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect driver left the interstate and crashed on Webb Road.

There were lots of troopers as well as Salisbury Police and Rowan Sheriff’s deputies at the site of the crash. The car involved in the pursuit, a small four door Chevrolet, appeared to have crashed into a power pole and street sign at the intersection of Webb and Yost Roads.

A WBTV reporter saw two people who appeared to be in custody, including a young woman who was in distress screaming loudly until emergency responders calmed her down. Another person was in a trooper’s car and it appeared the passenger window had been broken out of that patrol car.

“Heard the siren,” said neighbor Doug Lyerly. “I’m located off the road a far piece and just wondered what was going on and walked out here to the road and found all of the excitement out here and see that there was a wreck and started talking to some people and found out that there was more than just a wreck going on.”

