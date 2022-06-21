UCPS holding a special meeting to discuss budget appropriation

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The budget was adopted by the BOE in May and was then presented to the Board of County Commissioners. UCPS is requesting $123 million from the county.

For reference, the 2021-2022 approved operating budget was $111,546,045.

On June 14, the BOCC met to vote on the county manager’s recommendation, it passed 3-2.

Below is the breakdown of what the Board of Education requested and what the BOCC voted on:

2022-2023 proposed county appropriation - $123,965,283

BOE requested increase over prior year - $12,419,238

BOCC approved increase - $4,904,111

Unfunded - $7,515,127

Part of the proposed county appropriation includes 30 extra teaching positions to support 4-12 grade classes, inflationary increases to operational supplies and contract services for facilities and technology, a 2.5 percent pay raise for certified employees, and a 2.7 percent step increase for non-certified staff.

2022-2023 proposed capital budget - $23,310,575

BOCC approved funding - $19,122,311

Unfunded - $4,188,264

The BOCC approved a separate $1 million to the general county government which would add more school resource officers including four deputies and one sergeant to serve in elementary schools across the district.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.