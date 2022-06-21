NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UCPS holding a special meeting to discuss budget appropriation

The Board of Education is requesting $12 million more than last year from the County
UCPS is requesting $123 million from the county.
UCPS is requesting $123 million from the county.(Source: Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer)
By Courtney Cole and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The budget was adopted by the BOE in May and was then presented to the Board of County Commissioners. UCPS is requesting $123 million from the county.

For reference, the 2021-2022 approved operating budget was $111,546,045.

On June 14, the BOCC met to vote on the county manager’s recommendation, it passed 3-2.

Below is the breakdown of what the Board of Education requested and what the BOCC voted on:

  • 2022-2023 proposed county appropriation - $123,965,283
  • BOE requested increase over prior year - $12,419,238
  • BOCC approved increase - $4,904,111
  • Unfunded - $7,515,127

Part of the proposed county appropriation includes 30 extra teaching positions to support 4-12 grade classes, inflationary increases to operational supplies and contract services for facilities and technology, a 2.5 percent pay raise for certified employees, and a 2.7 percent step increase for non-certified staff.

2022-2023 proposed capital budget - $23,310,575

  • BOCC approved funding - $19,122,311
  • Unfunded - $4,188,264

The BOCC approved a separate $1 million to the general county government which would add more school resource officers including four deputies and one sergeant to serve in elementary schools across the district.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
Family demands answers after man dies in police custody
After former JCSU football player dies in police custody, the family is demanding answers
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach

Latest News

Daniel Printz
Suspect admits to deadly kidnapping of Greenville Co. woman
A 10-year-old boy died in a drowning in east Charlotte Monday that was classified as a public...
10-year-old dies after drowning in east Charlotte, police say
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
Witnesses: Chase on I-85 in Rowan County leads to crash
Preparing your finances for an emergency
Preparing your finances for an emergency