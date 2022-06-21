NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in Gastonia

The shooting happened on Rankin Avenue, police say.
Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.
Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Rankin Avenue, where they found 31-year-old Keenen Deangelo of Shelby, N.C., outside with a gunshot wound.

Deangelo was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-3300.

READ ALSO: U.S. Marshals, Gastonia Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
Family demands answers after man dies in police custody
After former JCSU football player dies in police custody, the family is demanding answers
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 3 and injuring others in Iredell County

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Southeast Charlotte house fire
More than 30 firefighters put out southeast Charlotte house fire
UCPS is requesting $123 million from the county.
UCPS holding a special meeting to discuss budget appropriation
Daniel Printz
Suspect sentenced to life in deadly kidnapping of Greenville Co. woman