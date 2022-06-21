Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in Gastonia
The shooting happened on Rankin Avenue, police say.
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Rankin Avenue, where they found 31-year-old Keenen Deangelo of Shelby, N.C., outside with a gunshot wound.
Deangelo was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-3300.
