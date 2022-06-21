Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Rankin Avenue, where they found 31-year-old Keenen Deangelo of Shelby, N.C., outside with a gunshot wound.

Deangelo was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-3300.

