StarMed giving away baby formula in several N.C. counties

According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several North Carolina counties in an effort to combat the nationwide shortage.

According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Here is the schedule and locations for the giveaways:

  • Tuesday, June 21 - Catawba Health Department - 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, N.C. - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 22 - Nova Credit Union, 169 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, N.C. - Time: 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 23 - Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, N.C. - Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, June 24 - Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Rd., Asheville, N.C. - Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 25 - Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro, N.C. - Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday, June 27 - Wake Tech (North campus), 6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, N.C. - Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO, said “We admire their dedication, effort, and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”

Related: Local mom using social media to alert families of in-stock baby formula

StarMed began hosting baby formula giveaways in May and will monitor supplies and availability for the potential of scheduling future events, a news release stated.

