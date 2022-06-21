Silver Alert issued for woman from Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old woman from Statesville.

Officials are searching for Karol Anne Vandewater, who was last seen at a home at 189 Doe Trail Lane.

She was wearing a purple and red shirt with black capri pants and black sandals at that time.

Vandewater could be driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord with a license-plate number of ‘NCT-2400.’

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 111 pounds. She is white.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Vandewater, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Karol Anne Vandewater should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

