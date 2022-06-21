Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing from Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 76-year-old woman from Statesville.

Karol Anne Vandewater was last seen at a home on Doe Trail Lane.

By Tuesday morning, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons had canceled the Silver Alert for Vandewater at the request of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Vandewater was located safe in Yadkin County and will be reunited with her family.

