Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing from Iredell County

Karol Anne Vandewater, 76, had been reported missing from Statesville.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for Karol Anne Vandewater of Statesville.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for Karol Anne Vandewater of Statesville.(NC Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 76-year-old woman from Statesville.

Karol Anne Vandewater was last seen at a home on Doe Trail Lane.

By Tuesday morning, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons had canceled the Silver Alert for Vandewater at the request of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Vandewater was located safe in Yadkin County and will be reunited with her family.

