Several cars catch fire at Rowan County salvage yard

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are attempting to control a large fire at a salvage yard in Rowan County.

The fire is at C & D Garage and Salvage Inc in China Grove on Lentz Road.

Several cars are burning and firefighters from Rowan and Cabarrus County are on scene. Thick smoke can be seen for miles and officials say to avoid the area.

Huge fire, C & D Sslvage, Lentz Rd., Rowan County. I’ll be live @WBTV_News shortly. pic.twitter.com/PKYLk1Fx7L — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 21, 2022

