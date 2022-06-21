NC DHHS Flu
Several cars catch fire at Rowan County salvage yard

Thick smoke can be seen for miles and officials say to avoid the area.
Salvage yard fire China Grove
Salvage yard fire China Grove(WBTV Sky 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are attempting to control a large fire at a salvage yard in Rowan County.

The fire is at C & D Garage and Salvage Inc in China Grove on Lentz Road.

Several cars are burning and firefighters from Rowan and Cabarrus County are on scene. Thick smoke can be seen for miles and officials say to avoid the area.

More information will be provided when available.

