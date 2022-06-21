Rowan Emergency Services earns recognition for caring for heart attack patients

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Emergency Services has announced the national recognition of the EMS Division for its commitment to quality care for severe heart attacks in Rowan County.

Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives.

According to a release, each year, more than 250,000 people experience a type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication.

Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and health care system.

The Mission: Lifeline achievement award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has once again proven to our citizens and visitors they provide the best possible care in the patient’s greatest time of need,” Rowan Emergency Services said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.