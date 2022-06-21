NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan Emergency Services earns recognition for caring for heart attack patients

Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has received the American Heart Association’s...
Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Gold achievement award.(Rowan County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Emergency Services has announced the national recognition of the EMS Division for its commitment to quality care for severe heart attacks in Rowan County.

Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives.

According to a release, each year, more than 250,000 people experience a type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication.

Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and health care system.

The Mission: Lifeline achievement award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division has once again proven to our citizens and visitors they provide the best possible care in the patient’s greatest time of need,” Rowan Emergency Services said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 3 and injuring others in Iredell County

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for young children are available this week
COVID-19 vaccines for young children are available this week
Goc. Roy Cooper announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19
The first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5 arrived in...
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 arrives in Charlotte
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 arrives in Charlotte