Road work, detour coming to Heilig Road in Rowan County this week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a Rowan County road for two days next week for a maintenance project.

On June 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heilig Road will be closed between Charmandy Drive and Faith Road. The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely install a left turn lane on Heilig Road at its intersection with Faith Road.

During work hours, a detour will be in place using Heilig Road, Old Concord Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard to return to Faith Road.

The alternate date for this work is June 24.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and allow extra time for the detour.

