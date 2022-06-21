NC DHHS Flu
Residents receive behind-the-scenes look at city operations during annual Citizen’s Academy

Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of how and why Salisbury provides its services.
Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of how and why Salisbury provides its services.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury invites residents to apply for the fall 2022 Citizen’s Academy -- a ten-week academy that provides a behind-the-scenes look at city operations.

Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of how and why Salisbury provides its services. Classes will meet at different city facilities weekly for fun and interactive exercises with local government staff. Some of the experiences will include learning how the city budget is created with the finance department, using a thermal imaging camera at the fire department, and playing recreational activities offered with Parks and Recreation. Dinner is served at each class.

The 2022 Citizen’s Academy will meet each Thursday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 and ending with graduation, Thursday, Nov. 3. The class is free and open to the public, however class size is limited to 20. Participants must be at least 16 years of age. Priority will be given to residents of Salisbury.

Applications are available online through Friday, July 15, at www.salisburync.gov/citizensacademy, by contacting the city administration office at (704) 638-5233, or via email at kbake@salisburync.gov.

