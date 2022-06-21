Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
This house was listed in Axios Charlotte’s hot homes feature weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent TikTok went viral about a realtor’s client being outbid on a Plaza Midwood home by more than a hundred thousand dollars.
This house was listed in our hot homes feature a few weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000.
Why it matters: Houses in Charlotte already are listed at stunningly high price points, but many are going for even more.
- Charlotte home prices were up 22.1% in April compared to last year, according to Redfin market data.
The story of the modern market can sometimes best be told through the eyes of people who don’t get a house. Realtor Maceon McCracken says she knew the Plaza Midwood home would sell fast, and advised her client to put his best offer forward.
- Her client put a bid for $80K above the asking price, a $25K non-refundable due diligence fee, and said they’d be willing to close in three weeks.
- The listing agent told them they were not even close to the winning bid.
- Later, when McCracken learned of the actual sale price after it closed, she took TikTok to tell the story: “Boy have I got an update for y’all,” she started.
- The video had 1.7 million views as of Wednesday of this week.
» Related: Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
What they’re saying: People in the comments section were blown away — especially given the fact that the house had one bathroom.
- One of the most liked comments, by Kerri Lance reads, “Ain’t no way for one bathroom!!! Just no!!!”
- McCracken says the reality is that not only is the home in a desirable neighborhood but the photos featured an incredible decor that’s appealing.
What’s next: Interest rates are continuing to rise and buyers are pumping their brakes on purchasing homes.
- According to Redfin, 1,401 homes sold in April this year compared to the 1,490 last year.
- McCracken’s client is among many buyers who have yet to buy their dream home.
- “My client is still looking for a home and location is everything,” Mccracken said.
Take a look at the viral home: Photos courtesy of the listing agent, Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk.
Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte, WBTV. All rights reserved.