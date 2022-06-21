NC DHHS Flu
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K

This house was listed in Axios Charlotte’s hot homes feature weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000.
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K(Photos courtesy of the listing agent, Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent TikTok went viral about a realtor’s client being outbid on a Plaza Midwood home by more than a hundred thousand dollars.

This house was listed in our hot homes feature a few weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000.

Why it matters: Houses in Charlotte already are listed at stunningly high price points, but many are going for even more.

  • Charlotte home prices were up 22.1% in April compared to last year, according to Redfin market data.

The story of the modern market can sometimes best be told through the eyes of people who don’t get a house. Realtor Maceon McCracken says she knew the Plaza Midwood home would sell fast, and advised her client to put his best offer forward.

  • Her client put a bid for $80K above the asking price, a $25K non-refundable due diligence fee, and said they’d be willing to close in three weeks.
  • The listing agent told them they were not even close to the winning bid.
  • Later, when McCracken learned of the actual sale price after it closed, she took TikTok to tell the story: “Boy have I got an update for y’all,” she started.
  • The video had 1.7 million views as of Wednesday of this week.

» Related: Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking

Large front porch fit for a rocking chair and accompanied with a wooden door
Large front porch fit for a rocking chair and accompanied with a wooden door(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)

What they’re saying: People in the comments section were blown away — especially given the fact that the house had one bathroom.

  • One of the most liked comments, by Kerri Lance reads, “Ain’t no way for one bathroom!!! Just no!!!”
  • McCracken says the reality is that not only is the home in a desirable neighborhood but the photos featured an incredible decor that’s appealing.

What’s next: Interest rates are continuing to rise and buyers are pumping their brakes on purchasing homes.

  • According to Redfin, 1,401 homes sold in April this year compared to the 1,490 last year.
  • McCracken’s client is among many buyers who have yet to buy their dream home.
  • “My client is still looking for a home and location is everything,” Mccracken said.

Take a look at the viral home: Photos courtesy of the listing agent, Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk.

Free flowing open space allows the living area to expand.
Free flowing open space allows the living area to expand.(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)
Window bench seat and a built in bookshelf that doubles as an overarching walkway to the kitchen.
Window bench seat and a built in bookshelf that doubles as an overarching walkway to the kitchen.(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)
The one bathroom has a charming claw tub surrounded by a white brick shower.
The one bathroom has a charming claw tub surrounded by a white brick shower.(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)
Interior shot of a bedroom of Charlotte home.
Interior shot of a bedroom of Charlotte home.(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)

Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte, WBTV. All rights reserved.

