People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays and cancellations

“I’ve been in Charlotte, no bags, no change of clothes,”
People flying through Charlotte Douglas International Airport have another headache they’re dealing with after days of delays and cancellations.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People flying through Charlotte Douglas International Airport have another headache they’re dealing with after days of delays and cancellations.

Some people have arrived back in Charlotte, but they’re missing important belongings. That new issue is happening on the ground in the baggage claim area.

While people missed important flights over the last week, their bags picked up some skymiles without them.

“Frustrated,” said Monica Pitts of Huntersville ask she waited for her bags.

Dina Young of Charlotte added, “This has been an absolute nightmare.”

Flight schedules appear back on track, but there are some residual impacts.

“I’ve been in Charlotte, no bags, no change of clothes,” said Pihvagah Mutia, who traveled to Charlotte from Canada.

He’s just one of many passengers in Charlotte waiting days for their luggage.

“I can here Friday, they told me to come Saturday, I was here Sunday three times, no bag,” said Mutia.

Despite dozens of bags stacking up in baggage claim, they’re not sure where his bags are, which is a big issue because he’s here for business.

Mutia said, “I have all my tools in my bag, everything I need is in my bag.”

People WBTV talked to say the bag issue happened after their flight was delayed or cancelled. One passenger never took off from Charlotte, but her bags did.

“Just frustrated and disappointed, disappointed, it was a special trip for us, it was a family reunion,” said Pitts.

They never made it because their flight was cancelled, and they’re still waiting for their bags to come back five days later.

Pitts said, “we got a call today to pick them up and they can’t seem to find them, and they tell us we need to pick them up before 5 or we’ll be charged storage.”

Another family’s flight was overbooked so they had to fly into Greensboro, but their bags were sent to Charlotte.

“We get here to Charlotte, we couldn’t find our bags, it took a while, one bag was in one location, another bag was in another location,” said Young.

“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be here because I don’t have the bags,” said Mutia.

After this past week of chaos, some passengers are rethinking air travel.

Young said, “It’s been absolutely chaotic,”

Pitts added, “If we can drive, we’ll probably just drive.”

The pileup of baggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport shrunk throughout the day as passengers picked up their lost bags.

A representative from American Airlines said it is working to reunite people with their bags in person or through special delivery services.

