More than 30 firefighters put out southeast Charlotte house fire

The homeowner suffered minor injuries but wasn’t transported to the hospital.
Southeast Charlotte house fire
Southeast Charlotte house fire(Charlotte FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of firefighters were needed to put out a large fire at a southeast Charlotte home, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls Tuesday afternoon about a house fire in the 5900 block of Country Walk Drive.

When firefighters arrived, a single-story house was fully engulfed in flames. More than 30 firefighters were needed to control the fire in 38 minutes.

10-year-old dies after drowning in east Charlotte, police say

The homeowner suffered minor injuries but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Two additional homes suffered heat damage from the fire but are okay and homeowners can return.

The fire is currently under investigation.

