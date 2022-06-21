NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
Family demands answers after man dies in police custody
After former JCSU football player dies in police custody, the family is demanding answers
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 3 and injuring others in Iredell County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to...
COVID vaccines for young children hitting arms
Gastonia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in Gastonia
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store