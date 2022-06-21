NC DHHS Flu
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says

Gas station refuses GoFundMe money for 69 cent mistake. (Source: KCRA, INSTAGRAM, @SAC_G_D, GOFUNDME, JOHN SZCZECINA, CNN, Instagram/@SAC_G_D)
By Erin Heft
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – The past week has been a nightmare for a now-former gas station manager in California.

John Szczecina was fired after he said he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a station in Rancho Cordova.

Szczecina said he was responsible for entering gas prices that day and simply got the decimal wrong.

His family immediately started a GoFundMe to pay back the $20,000 the gas station lost in the several hours prices were wrong.

In just a few days, over $24,000 was collected, but the company said it doesn’t want the money.

According to GoFundMe, the organizer will be required to post a clear update to keep donors informed if the gas station company refuses the funds, and the money will be refunded.

Szczecina said he hopes the company will accept the money because it would give him peace of mind.

He’s currently applying for jobs and said he hopes something great is on the horizon.

His former employer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

