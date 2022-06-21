First day of Summer means vacations, time outdoors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even though it’s felt like summer for weeks, today, June 21, marks the official first day of Summer. For many it means vacations, time spent outdoors, maybe by the pool, or many other activities.

Aaron Ussery and friend didn’t have to go far today to enjoy the first day of summer. High Rock Lake was calling…

“Doing a little crappie fishing today, normally I catfish, but a little crappie fishing today.” Ussery said. “Pretty day, day off work, couldn’t beat the weather.”

The lake wasn’t crowded on a Tuesday, but there were a few folks dropping a hook.

“I am excited because we’re going to do a lot of fun stuff in the summer,” said Natalee Chapman. This week she’s attending the Rowan Sheriff’s Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T.) camp at Dan Nicholas Park, but she has some other plans coming up.

“Going to the beach and going to a lot of parks and my dog is going to training,” Chapman said.

“I want to do something special with my cousins and family,” said 11-year-old Jayden Sifford, “I want to go to Carowinds with them.”

And in case the beach isn’t your thing, Leeroy Oddie has an option.

“We’re probably going to go to the mountains,” Oddie said,

Most of the folks we found today talked about doing things within a few hours of home. That would make it easier considering fuel prices and airline troubles. Larry Freeze was enjoying the sunshine this afternoon at a local coffee shop…his summer plans are simple…

“Take care of the yard and relax,” Freeze said,

But when asked, he can recall one of his best summers…

“I remember when you could catch fish at Myrtle Beach, I enjoyed gong down there and fishing and catching a lot of fish,” Freeze said.

