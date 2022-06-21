NC DHHS Flu
First Alert underway for the start of summer as heat wave begins

Temperatures will peak Wednesday.
Still, the humidity level will be tolerable, so it may not feel too bad.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be back in the 90s today as our heat wave begins and continues into the weekend.

  • First Alert: Today into Thursday for very hot conditions
  • Humidity rises starting Thursday
  • Spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Dry and turning hot for this first official day of summer with a high temperature of 93 degrees. Due to lower dewpoints, the heat index value will stay near the actual temperature.

Overnight lows will be warmer in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday with a high temperature of around 99 degrees. We will get very close to the record of 100 degrees in 2015. A few late-night showers are possible for the mountains into early Thursday. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Heat ramping back up
Heat ramping back up(First Alert Weather)

The First Alert extends through Thursday with daytime temperatures still in the mid-90s with an increase in moisture. The heat index value will feel more like the upper 90s during the peak of the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with temperatures falling into the low 90s but feeling like the mid-90s.

This weekend, temperatures will remain in the lower 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

