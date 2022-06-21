First Alert: Hot temperatures return for midweek, with storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm into the upper 90s for Wednesday, with lower 90s expected for the rest of the week. Scattered storms are possible for Thursday, with isolated to scattered storms Friday into early next week.

First Alert: Upper 90s for Wednesday.

Lower 90s continue Thursday into the weekend.

Isolated to scattered storms Thursday into early next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

7 Day precipitation chances (WBTV)

Wednesday is expected to be our hottest day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. The record high temperature for June 22nd is 100 degrees, set in 2015 (for Charlotte). The NC mountains can expect highs in the 80s. Skies will generally stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Scattered storms are possible for Wednesday night, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 80s for the mountains. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible Friday through the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

High temperatures are expected to get back in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with scattered storms possible.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.