First Alert: Higher heat returns for the first day of summer
Still, the humidity level will be tolerable, so it may not feel too bad.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a third straight cool start in the 50s, this first day of summer will be partly sunny and noticeably warmer with afternoon readings in the lower 90s.
Still, the humidity level will be tolerable, so it may not feel too bad. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s, still a little bit below average for this time of the year.
A First Alert will remain in place for hotter conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will bring upper 90s and, unfortunately, the humidity level will become much more noticeable during the midweek period. Middle 90s are forecast for Thursday with enough humidity to help pop off a couple of thunderstorms.
Friday will probably be rain-free and not quite as hot with highs in the lower 90s. Lower 90s - not far from what you’d expect this time of the year - will hold over the weekend with isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. If you’re already making outdoor plans, while a few storms will flare up over the weekend, no washouts are expected.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
