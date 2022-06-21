Deputy and suspect shot during officer-involved shooting

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot responding to a call on Tuesday afternoon. They later confirmed that the suspect was later shot by other deputies.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. A Spartanburg County deputy was shot as he approached the home.

Deputies said the suspect, Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the wounded deputy while other deputies followed Heard. They tried to stop him near Anderson Mill Road and Highway 290, but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again. Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this exchange of gunfire.

He wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate Heard in the woods where he was arrested.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot twice during one of the incidents, but it was unclear when he was hit.

Both the deputy and Heard were transported to the hospital. Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect is expected to be okay but did not provide an update on the deputy.

Neighbors on Chaffee Drive described the scene as “totally unusual” for the area. Wallace Burnette described seeing a deputy lying on the porch of a home near his.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook saying, “As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - Sheriff Chuck Wright in your prayers.”

Deputies said people living in the area may experience some detours until the scene has been processed by investigators.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent agents to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Wright gave an update on the situation and asked for the community to pray. He added that he couldn’t identify the deputy at this time but said he’d been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years.

