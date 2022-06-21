NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy has died after responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he approached the home.

We’re told Deputy Aldridge was taken to the hospital where he sadly passed away around 9:26 p.m., according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. He was just 25 years old.

Deputies said the suspect, Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Officials followed Heard and tried to stop him near Anderson Mill Road and Highway 290, but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again. Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this exchange of gunfire.

Heard wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate Heard in the woods where he was arrested.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot twice during one of the incidents, but it was unclear when he was hit.

Scene on Anderson Mill Road.
Scene on Anderson Mill Road.(FOX Carolina News)

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to live.

Neighbors on Chaffee Drive described the scene as “totally unusual” for the area. Wallace Burnette described seeing a deputy lying on the porch of a home near his.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook saying, “As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - Sheriff Chuck Wright in your prayers.”

Deputies said people living in the area may experience some detours until the scene has been processed by investigators.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent agents to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Wright gave an update on the situation and asked for the community to pray. He added that he couldn’t identify the deputy at this time but said he’d been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K
Blood test finds woman arrested for DUI was sober
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI/felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A third person has died a week after troopers say a car crashed into a golf cart near...
13-year-old dies after Iredell County golf cart crash that killed man, 5-year-old
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
The chase ended at the intersection of Webb Rd. and Yost Rd.
Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting call at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, and another one around 2:00 a.m....
Police in Salisbury investigating two separate shooting incidents
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies
Employees brought lawn chairs to enjoy a time of celebration, education and remembrance, which...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College employees celebrate Juneteenth with special campus event
The FY22 budget will conclude with over $2 million in surplus which will be returned to fund...
Salisbury City Council approves its FY23 budget
People who are at least 75 years old may qualify for a large research study about preventing...
New Duke study at NC Research Campus about preventing dementia now enrolling ages 75+