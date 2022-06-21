Concord 101 Returns in August, applications accepted now

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is accepting applications for the 2022 Concord 101 program, an annual course designed for citizens to learn about their local government. The free fourteen-week session begins in August and culminates with a graduation ceremony in November. Residents of Concord age 18 and older are encouraged to apply early as space is limited.

Now in its 21st year, the Concord 101 program provides residents with an opportunity to learn more about their local government and the services provided by the city. During the course, residents meet with members of City Council, city management, and staff from each city department. Participants tour city facilities and get a firsthand look at what it takes to run city services such as transportation, electric, water, sewer, police, fire, parks and recreation, and more.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the region and tenth largest in the state, participants will also hear from city leaders and community partners on ways the city is balancing growth and economic development. Participants will also learn how the city is tackling issues like homelessness and affordable housing.

In addition to learning about Concord, the city hopes participants will provide input and take a more active role in their neighborhoods and community. For example, Council Members Jennifer Parsley Hubbard and John Sweat, Jr. are Concord 101 alumni.

Classes are held weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6:15 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. An additional afternoon class from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. may be offered, depending on demand. Residents are encouraged to apply by July 1, 2022.

For more information or to apply online, visit //concordnc.gov/Concord101. Paper applications are also available in the City Manager’s Office, located on the 3rd Floor in City Hall at 35 Cabarrus Avenue West. Residents may also call the City Manager’s Office with questions at 704-920-5215.

