10-year-old dies after drowning in east Charlotte, police say
Officers were called for the drowning on Rupert Lane just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A young child drowned while outside of a home in east Charlotte Monday afternoon, authorities said.
According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called for the drowning on Rupert Lane just after 5 p.m.
A 10-year boy was taken to the hospital and eventually died from their injuries, the report stated.
According to law enforcement, a 13-year-old boy was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
The report doesn’t specify if the child drowned in a pool or a nearby body of water, or the circumstances leading up to it.
The incident was classified as a “public accident.”
