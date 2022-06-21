NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-area hairstylists embrace LGBTQ community with ‘Strands for Trans’ brand

The organization gives trans people a safe space where they can get their hair cut.
Strands for Trans is helping transgender people feel accepted at hair salons.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strands for Trans is a nationwide organization where salons and barber shops can mark themselves as a safe space. It lets transgender people and others in the LGBTQ community know they will be accepted.

“I think hair is something that’s very personal and a relationship between a hairstylist and their client is very personal,” Derek Moser said.

Moser owns ‘Rebel with a Shear’ inside Style Bar in Charlotte.

“I have a lot of gay clients too who don’t feel particularly comfortable going into a ‘macho’ male-dominated barber shop where people might have different beliefs or opinions,” he said. “I just wanted people to know that I’m an ally and that they’re safe here.”

With typically gendered hair-cutting options as the status quo, Moser added his salon to the ‘Strands For Trans’ directory two years ago to make his clients feel more accepted.

Storm Lover, a hairstylist at Jade Rabbit, related to the struggle and joined the movement as well.

“So I know what it’s like,” she said. “I’m happy that I can be part of making people feel more comfortable.”

Storm’s client, MB Schaffner, had been cutting their own hair up until they found a cutting parlor like the Jade Rabbit.

“Strands for Trans is a really interesting way to do something the Queer community has been doing forever, which is taking care of each other,” they said.

If you want to sign your own salon up or spread the word, you can do so here.

