NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$25,000 in project funding awarded to Salisbury-based Three Rivers for improving bird habitat

TRLT received a $25,000 grant from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to facilitate a habitat...
TRLT received a $25,000 grant from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to facilitate a habitat improvement project.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust says it has remained committed to conserving land in their 15-county region in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina. TRLT aims to take their conservation efforts to the next level by astutely managing their own lands for wildlife habitat.

Recently, TRLT received a $25,000 grant from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to facilitate a habitat improvement project. The Creating and Improving Avian Habitat Quality along Critical Corridors in Central North Carolina restoration project will improve habitat quality for numerous songbirds and declining species like northern bobwhite.

According to a press release, this grant funding will broaden TRLT’s capability to create and manage habitat for species that have declining population trends. This project will directly restore and enhance over 300 acres by creating and maintaining critical acres that provide crucial food and cover resources for birds. This project will improve habitat quality for target songbirds through land management practices that include prescribed fire, snag and canopy gap creation, invasive plant control, and ecosystem restoration. Restoration work will occur on oak hickory forests, bottomland hardwood forests, pine woodlands, and old fields.

Katie Stovall, TRLT Conservation Lands Manager, said “This grant funding is instrumental to the stewardship of our lands and provides an opportunity to create and maintain plant communities that support avian species that have declined precipitously in our region within the past 50 years.” It is TRLT’s hope that this grant funding will impact many more acres, in addition to their own, on adjoining lands or from private landowners that see the results of their management work.

Habitat management is an extremely important aspect to successful land and wildlife conservation, which is why Three Rivers Land Trust has developed the Habitat Enhancement Lands Program (H.E.L.P.). This for-fee service is designed to assist landowners in achieving their conservation needs and desires. This program includes sound wildlife and forest management advice, cost-share guidance, and assistance with implementation of desired practices. Visit trlt.org/help for more information.

To learn more about how to conserve lands or support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max's Mexican Eatery will close for the final time this Sunday.
Community says goodbye to local eatery that’s been in business for more than 40 years
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Child found wandering along road after he was dropped off for summer camp at Discovery Place...
Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at summer camp
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Authorities say Austin Ray Harmon, 23, is facing charges tied to a deadly crash involving a...
Community mourns after driver hits golf cart, killing 3 and injuring others in Iredell County

Latest News

Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of how and why Salisbury provides its services.
Residents receive behind-the-scenes look at city operations during annual Citizen’s Academy
The City of Concord is accepting applications for the 2022 Concord 101 program, an annual...
Concord 101 Returns in August, applications accepted now
A native of North Carolina, Adam graduated from UNC-Greensboro receiving a Bachelor of Science...
Adam Rich joins Cabarrus County CVB as Sales Manager
On June 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heilig Road will be closed between Charmandy Drive...
Road work, detour coming to Heilig Road in Rowan County this week